RED BAY — Norris Jasper “Shorty” Darracott, 83, died December 22, 2021. Services will be today at 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.