ATHENS — Norris Quintin Hughes, 68, died August 21, 2020. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Athens. Body will lie in state from 12:30 p.m. until service. Burial to follow in Tri Cities Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. Spry Funeral Home, Athens, assisting the family.

