FLORENCE — Norval Allen Berry, 76, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the home of his sister. Norval was born March 20, 1945 to Cassie and Sid Berry.
There will be a private family service with Bro. Fred Karthause officiating. Burial will be in Berry Cemetery, Red Bay, AL.
Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Norval is survived by his sister, Marcia Ledbetter (Troyce); one niece, Sheila Baldwin (Richard); one great-nephew, Ryan Baldwin; and one great-niece, Kaylee Baldwin, Phoenix, AZ.
The family would like to thank Kindred At Home Hospice for over three years of care along with Fran Turner, Rosa Darby, Fred Karthause and Kay Holt. They are considered part of the extended family.
