Ethelene Cagle, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Robert Kelley, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Charles Killen, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Lois McMullins, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Carol Mooney, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Sylvia Robinson, 3 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Buddy Scoggins, 2 p.m., Anderson Upper Cumberland Chapel, Gainesboro, TN

John Smalley, 10-11, Jackson Memory, Town Creek

Bobby Vandiver, 1 p.m., Poplar Creek Cemetery, Leighton

Tyrone Yates, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.