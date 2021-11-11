Ethelene Cagle, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Robert Kelley, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Charles Killen, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Lois McMullins, 12 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Carol Mooney, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Sylvia Robinson, 3 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Buddy Scoggins, 2 p.m., Anderson Upper Cumberland Chapel, Gainesboro, TN
John Smalley, 10-11, Jackson Memory, Town Creek
Bobby Vandiver, 1 p.m., Poplar Creek Cemetery, Leighton
Tyrone Yates, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
