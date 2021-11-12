Lillie Brown, 1:30 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

Lorena Frith, 12 p.m., Courtland Cemetery

James Gooch, 11-1:30 visitation, Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Marie Holland, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Jeremy King, 12 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church Chapel

Jerry McCain, 1 p.m., Second Creek Cemetery

Theresa Myers, 12-2 visitation, Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

James Willingham, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Eukie Winborn, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

