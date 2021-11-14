James Cleveland, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Bradley Hester, 3:30 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chapel

Virginia Jaggers, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home

Jerry McGee, 2 p.m., Valley Grove Baptist Church

Greg Ray, 1 p.m., Bluewater Cemetery

Joann Scott, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Larry Sinyard, 3 p.m., Larry Sinyard Gymnasium, Rogersville

Judith Stewart, 2 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors in Waynesboro

Kim Tribble, 1 to 4 p.m., Loveless Café Barn, Nashville, TN

Faydean Whitten, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

