James Cleveland, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Bradley Hester, 3:30 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chapel
Virginia Jaggers, 2 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home
Jerry McGee, 2 p.m., Valley Grove Baptist Church
Greg Ray, 1 p.m., Bluewater Cemetery
Joann Scott, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Larry Sinyard, 3 p.m., Larry Sinyard Gymnasium, Rogersville
Judith Stewart, 2 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors in Waynesboro
Kim Tribble, 1 to 4 p.m., Loveless Café Barn, Nashville, TN
Faydean Whitten, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Commented