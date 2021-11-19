Glenda Acklin, 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church

Larry Comer, 3 p.m., Bluewater Cemetery

Russell Gist, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Jimmy Hargett, 1 p.m., Belgreen Cemetery

Yvonne Hill, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

William Holden, 2 p.m., Killen Church of Christ

Amy Johnson, noon, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Marilyn Mitchell, 1 p.m., Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church

Mae Nelson, 11 a.m., Friendly Temple Church of God in Christ, Russellville

Bobby Smith, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Rheda Tidwell, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Betty Jo Tirey, noon, Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

