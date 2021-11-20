Roy Bain, 2:30 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Carolyne Cheatham, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery

Ruth Griffin, 3:30 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens

Elizabeth Mitchell, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Dorothy Moore, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Helen Neff, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Bobby Nelson, 12-2 memorial, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Bob Osborn, 3 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, Florence

Ellen Patrick, 3 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Brenda Patton, 11 a.m., Mt. Home Cemetery, Glasgow Corners

Troy Rich, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood

Vearline Watkins, 11 a.m., Cave Spring MB Church, Muscle Shoals

