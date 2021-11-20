Roy Bain, 2:30 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Carolyne Cheatham, 1 p.m., Roselawn Cemetery
Ruth Griffin, 3:30 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens
Elizabeth Mitchell, 11 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Dorothy Moore, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Helen Neff, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Bobby Nelson, 12-2 memorial, Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Bob Osborn, 3 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, Florence
Ellen Patrick, 3 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Brenda Patton, 11 a.m., Mt. Home Cemetery, Glasgow Corners
Troy Rich, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood
Vearline Watkins, 11 a.m., Cave Spring MB Church, Muscle Shoals
