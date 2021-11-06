Barbara Campbell, 10 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Russell Dickerson, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Thomas Dickerson, 11 a.m., Shiloh Church of Christ, Florence

Leah Fisher, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Thomas Grant, 11 a.m., Ebenezer Cemetery, Town Creek

Hazel Hardison, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Elizabeth Skipworth, 1 p.m., Thompson and Son Chapel, Florence

Matthew Turner, 1 p.m., Bethel Lauderdale Church Cemetery, Florence

Mamie Vess, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

