Barbara Campbell, 10 a.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Russell Dickerson, 11 a.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Thomas Dickerson, 11 a.m., Shiloh Church of Christ, Florence
Leah Fisher, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Thomas Grant, 11 a.m., Ebenezer Cemetery, Town Creek
Hazel Hardison, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Elizabeth Skipworth, 1 p.m., Thompson and Son Chapel, Florence
Matthew Turner, 1 p.m., Bethel Lauderdale Church Cemetery, Florence
Mamie Vess, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Commented