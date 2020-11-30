HAMILTON - Novell Kuykendall, 97, died November 28, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held December 1, 2020 in Palmer Cemetery.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist
- Uproar in France over proposed limits on filming police
- 'Stop the madness,' Tigray leader urges Ethiopia's PM
- The Latest: Germany's word of the year is 'corona pandemic'
- Cardinal's prison diary explores suffering, solitary lockup
- Global shares mixed after fresh records on Wall Street
- Members of oil cartel to meet as coronavirus rattles demand
- Explosions in 3 Malian cities amid jihadist attacks
Most Read
Articles
- Police: robber is shot, getaway car crashes
- Anonymous donor gives $10,000 to fund
- Vina getting a local store
- AG speaks out against monument removal
- Culver's under construction, Firehouse Subs is open
- Unusual year features expected success for Mars Hill
- Volunteers provide hundreds of meals for Thanksgiving
- Kilby second grader leads Safeplace project
- Quilt Guild's annual exhibit opens Monday at Kennedy-Douglas Center for Arts
- Donor to match kettle contributions Saturday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 2 Tuscumbia residents identified as suspects in Fuel City robbery
- China lashes out at US withdrawal from open skies treaty
- Grading Auburn in its loss to Alabama
- Colbert officials want to know about lingering debris
- Wilton Morrow Brown
- William D. Stutts
- Wesley Warren Moore
- Police: robber is shot, getaway car crashes
- Skeletal remains found in Alabama's Jefferson County
- Mars Hill skips semifinal drama, handles Spring Garden for berth in state title game
Images
Videos
Commented
- Pre-election chaos was one sided (8)
- Unborn human life has much value (6)
- A test for those supporting abortions (3)
- America is on its way to greatness (3)
- Who stands up for the unborn? (3)
- Not qualified to be a senator (3)
- Biden victory will help these countries (2)
- Government works hard to exclude public (2)
- The monument must be relocated (2)
- Harris could be first female president (2)
Online Poll
When do you put up your Christmas tree?
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented