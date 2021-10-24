DOTHAN — Novella H. Anderson, formerly of Florence, went to be with the Lord Monday, October 18, 2021 at Flowers Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 97 years young.
Novella was born August 27, 1924 in Waco, TX to Robert G. Hatter and Mattie Sue Sheppard. She lived her early life in the Ft. Worth area and attended Freed-Hardeman College in Henderson, TN where she met the love of her life, Barry Lee Anderson. They were married December 16, 1944 and moved to Alabama shortly after where he served as a Minister of the Gospel. They had four children, David, Patricia, Bobby and Jody.
Novella was an active preacher’s wife and was devoted to her family. She was an avid traveler, family historian and loved gospel music. She always looked forward to gathering with her friends and family at the Diana Singing in Tennessee twice a year.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Barry, and her son, Robert Lee Anderson.
Survivors include her three children, David (Tess) Anderson of Waco, TX, Pat (Sam) King of Dothan, AL, and Jody (Tina) Anderson of Cottonwood, AL; three grandchildren, Alyssia Jeann Anderson, Scott (Sherri) King and Becky (Micah) Tucker; and five great-grandchildren, Jamey King, Luke Tucker, Josh King, Seth Tucker and Ally Claire Tucker; special “children”, Alvin Alston, Jerry Kendall, James and Priscilla Farris, Linda Dickson, Eva Silberman, and Sherilynn Hurd; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens in Tuscumbia, AL with Greenview Funeral Home directing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Home Church of Christ, 463 Hwy. 92, Newton, AL 36352.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
