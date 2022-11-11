Carrien Hutton, 2 p.m., Walnut Grove Church of Christ, Savannah, TN

Corey Maxwell, 11 a.m., Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka, MS

Arthur Orr, 12 p.m., Jackson Memory Funeral Home, Town Creek

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.