James Bailey, 12-2 visitation, Saints Funeral Home, Florence

Jason Cook, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Chapel

Bobby Flanagan, 2 p.m., Turpin Funeral Home, Stuttgart, AR

Lloyd Holt, 2 p.m., Mt. Hope Church of Christ Cemetery, Cypress Inn

Frances Hunsucker, 2 p.m., Murfreesboro Funeral Home

Brenda Kelly, 1 p.m., Mimosa Cemetery

Patricia Kelly, 10 a.m., Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

Lucy Killen, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Farrell Lovvorn, 1 p.m., Spry Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Leva Nutt, 1 p.m., Memorial Gardens, Waynesboro

Donald Oakley, 10 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Don Perkins, 12 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Peggy Simpson, 11:30 a.m., Tuscumbia Church of Christ

Sharon Smith, 2 p.m., Grace Life Church, Muscle Shoals

Doris Tunnell, 12 p.m., Center Star Cemetery

