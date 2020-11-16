Lora Daniel, 1 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Joe Hall, 1 p.m., Guy Buchanan Stadium, Waynesboro

Betty Johnson, 2:30 p.m., Magnolia Funeral Home Cemetery, Corinth, MS

Kathy Landrum, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Billy Smith, 3 p.m., Kidd Cemetery

