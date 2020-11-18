Blake Irons, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Eugene Jones, 2 p.m., Hale Cemetery

Matt Jones Sr., 1 p.m., Ed Warren Memorial Cemetery, Town Creek

Valerie Jones, 11 a.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence

Chester Payne, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Neal Robison, noon, North Carolina Church of Christ

Thomas Sanders, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Patricia Shanes, 11 a.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence

Reba Thornton, 3:30 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Charles Wilkinson, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

