Blake Irons, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Eugene Jones, 2 p.m., Hale Cemetery
Matt Jones Sr., 1 p.m., Ed Warren Memorial Cemetery, Town Creek
Valerie Jones, 11 a.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence
Chester Payne, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Neal Robison, noon, North Carolina Church of Christ
Thomas Sanders, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Patricia Shanes, 11 a.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence
Reba Thornton, 3:30 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia
Charles Wilkinson, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
