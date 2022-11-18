Bonnie Bevis, 10 a.m., Hendrix Chapel

Shirley Boyd, 1 p.m., Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield

Larry Davis, 11 a.m., Springfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Mary Jernigan, 2:30 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Madgie Linville, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN

Aaron McDaniel, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Robert Potts Sr., Liturgy 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Florence

Bertha Ricks, 12 p.m., First Baptist Church, Tuscumbia

Frank Townsell, Sr., 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Saundra Watson, 1 p.m., Shoals Memory Gardens, Tuscumbia

