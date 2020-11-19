Funerals today
Rosemary McKissack, 1 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Clara Meares, 2 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Charles Waddell, 3 p.m., Peck Funeral Home, Hartselle
Notices
Linda Louise Callahan
ELKMONT
Linda Louise Callahan, 72, died November 17, 2020. Service is noon Saturday at Berea Baptist Church. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Huntsville Memory Gardens. Spry Funeral Home, Athens, is assisting the family.
Ben Lee
HILLSBORO
Funeral arrangements for Ben Lee, 89, of Hillsboro, who died November 18, 2020, will be announced by Parkway Funeral Home.
Clara Jane Orr
HARTSELLE
Graveside Service for Mrs. Clara Jane Orr, 72, is 2 p.m. Saturday in Burningtree Cemetery. Sharpley Funeral Home is directing. Public viewing is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Thomas Allen Zaborski
DECATUR
Memorial service for Thomas Allen Zaborski, 73, is 11 a.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Home. Mr. Zaborski, who died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, was born April 20, 1947. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Zaborski.
Obituaries
Phyllis Jean Holz Lester
HARTSELLE
Phyllis Jean Lester, 91, of Hartselle, formerly of Streator, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 12:30 until 2 PM at the Winterrowd Funeral Home in Streator, IL. Services will be held at 2 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Noel Maughmer officiating. Burial will be in the Long Point Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Lester, Kevin Shannon, Scott Fulkerson, Ben Bentlin and Bill Zeilman.
Phyllis was born July 7, 1929 in Streator, IL to Herbert and Mildred (Ramme) Holz. She married Irwin Lester on September 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 23, 2011.
Surviving are daughter, Patricia (James) Svetz of Hartselle, AL; son, David (Joy) Lester of Bolivar, TN; grandchildren, Monica Shannon of Decatur, AL, Marcy Murphy of Castle Rock, CO, and Nathan Lester of Aiken, SC; three great-grandchildren, Christian Murphy, Aidan Shannon and Rylee Lester; a sister, Marge (Lyle) Shaw of Washington, IL; and a brother, Herb (Helen) Holz of Ancona.
She is preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Minnie Holz; husband; sisters, Norma Ott and Leona Fargher; brother, Harold Holz; and a niece, Diana Snyder.
Phyllis was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hartselle and she was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, any donations be made to Hartselle First United Methodist Church or American Diabetes Association.
Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
Charlie Prince
HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Charlie Prince, 59, will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church with Bro. Fred Hembree officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church.
Mr. Prince passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 17, 1961 in Morgan County to Paul Gregory Prince and Betty Jane Stewart Prince.
He was a 1980 graduate of Hartselle High School. Charlie was an avid and expert hunter who loved deer hunting, being outdoors and his career as a Dairy Farmer. He enjoyed The Andy Griffith Show, Western Movies and John Wayne Movies, Folk Music and Country music. He was a National High School Roping Champion. His family called him a “daddy’s boy”. Charlie loved life and lived well.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Betty Jane Prince; and two sisters, Carolyn Prince and Mary Paul Prince Hendry.
Survivors include his wife, Juana Rodriguez Prince, Hartselle, AL; his parents, Paul Gregory Prince (Betty), Hartselle, AL; one daughter, Elizabeth Prince Thompson, Decatur, AL; one son, Charlie Prince, Hartselle, AL; two sisters, Anne Prince Walker, Hartselle, AL, and Becky Prince Tankersley, Hartselle, AL; and two grandchildren, Oliver Thompson and Shine Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Townsend, Jovani Martinez, Edwardo Martinez, Artie Thompson, Juan Cortez, Phillip Hill and Jerry Self.
