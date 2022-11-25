Linda Fincher, 2 p.m., Marion County Funeral Home

Rinda Hallmark, 11 a.m., Blythe Memorial Methodist Church

James Harris, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Gaynell Heaps, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Michael Nix, 1 p.m., Jones Chapel Cemetery

Barbara Perkins, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Joy Rushing, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Gracie Smallwood, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

William Smith, 2 p.m., Graveside Florence City Cemetery

Sonny Williams, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Shirley Woodis, 11 a.m., New Hope Church of Christ, Central community

