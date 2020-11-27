Hairell Barker, 10:30 a.m., New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery

Wilton Brown, 11 a.m., Piney Grove Cemetery, Cypress Inn, Tenn.

Kenneth Cummings, 1:45-2:45 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home

Lois Kelley, 3 p.m., Railroad Cemetery, Iron City

