Christy Darks, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel Russellville

William Hanback, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home Chapel

LV McNutt, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Sherry Moore, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Sherry Olive, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Marie Powell, 2 :30 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Mandy Slaton, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

Omer Thrasher, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay

Hallie Underwood, 2 p.m., Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.