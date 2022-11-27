Christy Darks, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel Russellville
William Hanback, 2 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home Chapel
LV McNutt, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Sherry Moore, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Sherry Olive, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Marie Powell, 2 :30 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Mandy Slaton, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee
Omer Thrasher, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay
Hallie Underwood, 2 p.m., Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ
