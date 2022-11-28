Kenneth Bosheers, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Joshua Byrd, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Dovie Carson, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel

Ray Ezell, 11 a.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens

Jerry Gober, noon, Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay

Howard Mitchell, 1 p.m., Family Worship Center, Tuscumbia

Patrick Smith, 11 a.m., Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton

Elton Stults, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Jimmy Tilley, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

