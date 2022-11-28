Kenneth Bosheers, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Joshua Byrd, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Dovie Carson, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel
Ray Ezell, 11 a.m., Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
Jerry Gober, noon, Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay
Howard Mitchell, 1 p.m., Family Worship Center, Tuscumbia
Patrick Smith, 11 a.m., Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton
Elton Stults, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Jimmy Tilley, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Commented