Joyce Bell, 12 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Tonya Bryant, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home

Napoleon Croom Jr., 11 a.m., High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia

James Dillard, 11 a.m., Strait Gate Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Florence

Violet Ferguson, 2 p.m., Union Hill Cemetery

Willliam Fuqua Jr., 11 a.m., Trinity MEmorial Funeral Home

Carolyn Harris, 1 p.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence

Earl Lindley, 12:30-1:30, Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Thomas Newbern, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Marquitta Staggs, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

