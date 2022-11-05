Joyce Bell, 12 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Tonya Bryant, 1 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home
Napoleon Croom Jr., 11 a.m., High Street Church of Christ, Tuscumbia
James Dillard, 11 a.m., Strait Gate Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Florence
Violet Ferguson, 2 p.m., Union Hill Cemetery
Willliam Fuqua Jr., 11 a.m., Trinity MEmorial Funeral Home
Carolyn Harris, 1 p.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence
Earl Lindley, 12:30-1:30, Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Thomas Newbern, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Marquitta Staggs, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
