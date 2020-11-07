William Ballentine, 12:45, 88 Willowbrook St., Decatur

Mary Doster, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Ronald Garner Jr., 12 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Isiah Gordon, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Darryl Green, 2 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville

Peggy Haddock, 10 a.m., Greenview Memorial Park

J.W. McClure, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Elizabeth McIntyre, 2 p.m., Emmaline Stutts Cemetery, Greenhill

Michael Miller, 10 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Willie Turner, 2 p.m., Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals

