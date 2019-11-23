Ashton Aigner, noon, New bethel Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Sonny Barr, 10 to 11:45 a.m. celebration of life, Turtle Point Yacht Club

James Cifers, 3 p.m., Branding Iron Cowboy Church, Rogersville

Louise Crump, noon, Liberty Hill Church

Linda Gober, noon, Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay

Jeanette Jackson, 3 p.m., Shackelford’s Chapel, Collinwood

T. Joe Johnson, 1 p.m., East Colbert COC

Otis Malone Jr., 11 a.m., Bethel Lauderdale Missionary Baptist Church, Florence

Margaret Marcus, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Joel Schiltz, 1 p.m., Phil Campbell Baptist Church

Willie Suggs, noon, Mt. Olive MB Church, Muscle Shoals

Yvone Wall, noon, Colbert Memorial Chapel

