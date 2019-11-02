Mary Abernathy, 2:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville

William Bankhead, noon, Healing Fountain Apostolic Church, Sheffield

Avie Bohannon, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Essie Burt, noon, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals

Carolyn Durham, 2 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, Sheffield

J.W. Griffus, 2 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, Vina

Bob Johnson, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Tracy Jones, 1 p.m., Second Creek Church of Christ, Savannah, TN

Sarah Lawson, 1 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Nannie McCafferty, Rogersville, Obit

LeVernon McKissack, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Mary Onstott, 2 p.m., Valley Grove Baptist Church

Doris Rose, 11 a.m., Greenview Memoria Park

Charlotte Shane, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Ella White, 11 a.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Chapel, Florence

Virginia Willey, 10:30 a.m., Woodlawn Memorial Park, Nashville, TN

