Mary Abernathy, 2:30 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville
William Bankhead, noon, Healing Fountain Apostolic Church, Sheffield
Avie Bohannon, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Essie Burt, noon, Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals
Carolyn Durham, 2 p.m., First Church of the Nazarene, Sheffield
J.W. Griffus, 2 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, Vina
Bob Johnson, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Tracy Jones, 1 p.m., Second Creek Church of Christ, Savannah, TN
Sarah Lawson, 1 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
Nannie McCafferty, Rogersville, Obit
LeVernon McKissack, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Mary Onstott, 2 p.m., Valley Grove Baptist Church
Doris Rose, 11 a.m., Greenview Memoria Park
Charlotte Shane, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Ella White, 11 a.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Chapel, Florence
Virginia Willey, 10:30 a.m., Woodlawn Memorial Park, Nashville, TN
Commented