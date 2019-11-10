Don Atkins, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
L.V. Bascomb, 2 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home, Glen, MS
Mildred Butler Behel, 2:30 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Max Belew, 2 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Jesse Courington, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Donna Harris, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, West Point, MS
Robert Jones, 3 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Athens
Alred Leach Jr., 2 – 3 p.m., Thompson & Son Funeral Home, Florence
Hershel “Wayne” Mason, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel
Barbara Prather, 2 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home, Iuka, MS
Patricia Raper, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
