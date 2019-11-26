Nellie Sheffield, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home
Donald Forsythe, 5-7 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home, Florence
John Godwin, noon, Woodmont Baptist Church
Gwendolyn Harbin, 5-7 p.m., Rogersville Church of Christ
Deanie Holt, 1 p.m., Akins Funeral Home, Russellville
Ruby Jones, 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Town Creek
George B. Shaw Sr., 2 p.m., Red Bay City Cemetery
Marsh Simpson, 1 p.m., St. James MB Church, Florence
James Wallace, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
J.R Watson, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Lessie Wren, 11 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Commented