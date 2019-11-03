Gurvis Bowles, 1:30 p.m., Old Brick Presbyterian Church, Muscle Shoals
Gene Brooks, 2-3:30 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home
Danny Clark, 2:15 p.m., Franklin Memory Gardens
Florine Edington, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Waynesboro, TN
Robert Haney Jr., 1:30 p.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence
Mae Holden, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel
Rose King, 3 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
Artie Kiser, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Mary Lamb, 1-4 visitation, Hamilton Funeral Home
Jerry Stanley, 2:30 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia
Roger Trousdale, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia
