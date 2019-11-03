Gurvis Bowles, 1:30 p.m., Old Brick Presbyterian Church, Muscle Shoals

Gene Brooks, 2-3:30 visitation, Greenview Funeral Home

Danny Clark, 2:15 p.m., Franklin Memory Gardens

Florine Edington, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Waynesboro, TN

Robert Haney Jr., 1:30 p.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence

Mae Holden, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel

Rose King, 3 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home

Artie Kiser, 3 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Mary Lamb, 1-4 visitation, Hamilton Funeral Home

Jerry Stanley, 2:30 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Roger Trousdale, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

Tags

Loading...
Loading...