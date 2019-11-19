James Agee, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Billy Joe Burks, noon, Pleasant Hill FCM CHurch
Georgeina Green, noon, Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia
John Grissom, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Jerald Henderson, 2:30 p.m., Ridout’s-Brown Funeral Home, Decatur
C.W. Hunter, 2 p.m. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Selena Jackson, 5 p.m., Pulaski Street Church of Christ, Lawrenceburg, TN
David Myers, noon, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Billy Rayburn, 4 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home
Commented