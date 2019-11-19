James Agee, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Billy Joe Burks, noon, Pleasant Hill FCM CHurch

Georgeina Green, noon, Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

John Grissom, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Jerald Henderson, 2:30 p.m., Ridout’s-Brown Funeral Home, Decatur

C.W. Hunter, 2 p.m. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Selena Jackson, 5 p.m., Pulaski Street Church of Christ, Lawrenceburg, TN

David Myers, noon, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Billy Rayburn, 4 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home

