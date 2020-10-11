FLORENCE — O.D. Miller Jr., 78 of Florence, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness. He was a member of Underwood Baptist Church and retired Educator of 39 years with Lauderdale County Schools System.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Park, Love Mausoleum at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Donnie McDaniel officiating. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents, O.D., Sr. and Carmon Cox Miller. He is survived by his sons, Scott Miller (Kim) of Killen and Brad Miller (Leanna) of Florence; grandchildren, MeLeah Bennett (Brandon) of Saraland, AL, Reagan Miller of Killen, Cole Miller of Florence, and Mason Miller of Florence.
Special thanks to Lisa Risner, DianeWhite, the ladies at Mama Jeans Restaurant and Katie at Amedysis Hospice.
