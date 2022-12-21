LEIGHTON — Oakley June “OJ” Yates, 50, died December 15, 2022. Public viewing will be Thursday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Town Creek. Mr. Yates will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Jones Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.