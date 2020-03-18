KILLEN — Oakley Smith, Sr., 79, of Killen, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. He loved the Lord, horses, playing the piano and his family was his life. He spent the majority of his career dealing in real estate and other businesses.
To ensure the health of the general public, the Smith family has made the decision to have a private graveside service at Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery today. Pallbearers will be Tom McCluskey, Oakley Smith, Jr., Lance Walley, Jacob Scott, Heath Hinton, Aaron McCluskey. Honorary pallbearers will be Xavier “Scooter” Tolliver and Quennel “Q” Tolliver.
Mr. Smith was preceded by his parents, Logan and Ethel Smith; brother, Rayburn Smith. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Smith; children, Sabrina McCluskey (Tom), Oakley Smith, Jr. and Melanie Smith (Lance Walley); grandchildren, Tanya Hinton (Heath), Callie McCluskey, Morgan Smith, Anna McCluskey, Maggie Smith and Aaron McCluskey (Ashton); great-grandchildren, Carter, Marley, Rylan and Memphis; brothers, Jimmy, Terry and Donnie Smith; sister, Barbara Gresham.
Oakley gave his roses to all while he was alive. He will be missed.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the family.
