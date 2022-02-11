RUSSELLVILLE — Oaklynn Rose Newton, 6 months, died February 5, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 a.m. at Gateway Church. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with burial in King Cemetery. Spry Memorial Chapel is directing.

