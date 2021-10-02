James Chambers, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Andrea Curry, 12 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery
Sabina Hampton, 11 a.m., Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals
Austin Henderson, 12 p.m., Cornerstone Church of God, Red Bay
Roger Henry, 11 a.m., Rock Creek Cemetery
Kathy Houston, 3 p.m., Harmony Baptist Church, Hillsboro
Walter Ingle, Jr., noon, Greenview Memorial Chapel
Darlene Lovett, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Robert McCray Jr., 12 p.m., Grace Memorial Chapel, Sheffield
Dianne Miller, 10 a.m., Mt. New Home Cemetery, Leighton
Billy Moore, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Nancy Nelson, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Johnny Ortega, 12 p.m., Iglesia Pentecostal Rey Victorioso, Decatur
Carolyn Pennington, 1:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russellville
Myrtle Simpson, 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield
Johnie Tussey, 11-12:30, Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Mayetta Weakley, 1 p.m., Brown Temple CME Church, Sheffield
Judy Woodard, 11 a.m., Skelton Funeral Home, Reform, AL
Cynthia Young, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
