James Chambers, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Andrea Curry, 12 p.m., Decatur City Cemetery

Sabina Hampton, 11 a.m., Pearsall Cemetery, Muscle Shoals

Austin Henderson, 12 p.m., Cornerstone Church of God, Red Bay

Roger Henry, 11 a.m., Rock Creek Cemetery

Kathy Houston, 3 p.m., Harmony Baptist Church, Hillsboro

Walter Ingle, Jr., noon, Greenview Memorial Chapel

Darlene Lovett, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Robert McCray Jr., 12 p.m., Grace Memorial Chapel, Sheffield

Dianne Miller, 10 a.m., Mt. New Home Cemetery, Leighton

Billy Moore, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Nancy Nelson, 11 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Johnny Ortega, 12 p.m., Iglesia Pentecostal Rey Victorioso, Decatur

Carolyn Pennington, 1:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russellville

Myrtle Simpson, 1 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield

Johnie Tussey, 11-12:30, Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Mayetta Weakley, 1 p.m., Brown Temple CME Church, Sheffield

Judy Woodard, 11 a.m., Skelton Funeral Home, Reform, AL

Cynthia Young, 2 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags