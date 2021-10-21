Frank Coburn, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Anneli Dotson, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Pell City

Shirley Isbell, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Gracie Riddle, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

