Irene Anthony, 11 a.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Ike Cooper, 10 a.m., Simmons Cemetery, Florence

Larry Crowder, 3 p.m., Carr Funeral Home, Guntersville

Rickey Crum, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Chapel, Russellville

Jerry Farris, 1 p.m., Ekklesia Ministries, Sheffield

June Glaser, 1:30 p.m., Woodlawn Funeral Home, Nashville

Ted LeMay, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Chapel, Red Bay

Marie Matthews, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Charles Rogers, Sr., 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Alvin Scott Jr., 12-2, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Renee Terry, 12 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home

Mary Tice, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Gary Wallace, 1 p.m., Harmony Church of the Nazarene

David Williams, 11 a.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

Jerald Wilson, 10 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

