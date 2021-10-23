Irene Anthony, 11 a.m., Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Ike Cooper, 10 a.m., Simmons Cemetery, Florence
Larry Crowder, 3 p.m., Carr Funeral Home, Guntersville
Rickey Crum, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Chapel, Russellville
Jerry Farris, 1 p.m., Ekklesia Ministries, Sheffield
June Glaser, 1:30 p.m., Woodlawn Funeral Home, Nashville
Ted LeMay, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Chapel, Red Bay
Marie Matthews, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Charles Rogers, Sr., 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Alvin Scott Jr., 12-2, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Renee Terry, 12 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home
Mary Tice, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Gary Wallace, 1 p.m., Harmony Church of the Nazarene
David Williams, 11 a.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Jerald Wilson, 10 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Commented