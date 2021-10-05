Early Cooper Jr., 1 p.m., Sterling Blvd. Church of Christ, Sheffield

Floyd Keeton, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Mildred Purser, 1 p.m., Akins Funeral Home Chapel

Carrel Terry, 2:30 p.m., Midway Memorial Gardens

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags