Marty Brewer, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Darlene Durham, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Hazel Hester, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

Shannon James, 6 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Henry Loftin, 12 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Shirley Newton, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Tange Oliver, 2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville

Sgt. Nick Risner, 2 p.m., Faith Church, Florence

Charles Thompson, 1 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church, Westpoint, TN

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.