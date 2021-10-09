Lynn Burgess, 11 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Lexington
Wayne Chambers, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
William Edmond, 10 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia
Sherry Garner, 2:30 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Charlotte Glass, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Ethel King, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral home, Moulton
Patricia Parker, 1 p.m., Pride Baptist Church
Tina Ratliff, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Dwain Shaw, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN
Fay Stowe, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Brenda Trousdale, 3 p.m., Crossroads Baptist Church of Rogersville
Doris Wallace, 10 a.m., Moulton Memory Gardens
Fred Whitten, 11 a.m., Central Heights Community Cemetery
