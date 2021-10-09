Lynn Burgess, 11 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Lexington

Wayne Chambers, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

William Edmond, 10 a.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia

Sherry Garner, 2:30 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Charlotte Glass, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Ethel King, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral home, Moulton

Patricia Parker, 1 p.m., Pride Baptist Church

Tina Ratliff, 3 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Dwain Shaw, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, TN

Fay Stowe, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Brenda Trousdale, 3 p.m., Crossroads Baptist Church of Rogersville

Doris Wallace, 10 a.m., Moulton Memory Gardens

Fred Whitten, 11 a.m., Central Heights Community Cemetery

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.