KILLEN — Octavia English, 79, of Killen, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at NAMC Hospital.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 7th from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Friday, October 8th at 12 noon at Bivens Chapel Cemetery, Birmingham.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Ruby McIntear; husband, Bobby English; brothers, Gene McIntear, Calvin McIntear, Gearld McIntear and Ray McIntear; sisters, Emmanola Rainey, Bonnie Springer and Joyce Dean McIntear. She is survived by her son, Chuck (Alicia) English; grandson, Grayson English; brothers, Wayne McIntear and Kenneth (Patricia) McIntear; sister, Linda McIntear; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvilllefh.com to share memories and condolences to the English family.
Commented