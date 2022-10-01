Jeannie DePriest, 12 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence
Wilma Hunt, 11 a.m., Loretto First Baptist Church
Annie Jones, 11 a.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence
Kevin Mars, 11 a.m., Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield
Keith Masterson, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Ann McCelvey, 12 p.m., Oakland Community Church
Margaret McCombs, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Willie Jo Monroe, noon, Hartselle Church of Christ
Cody Reynolds, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Debra Stewart, 3 p.m., Thompson and Son, Florence
Carrie Stiger, 2:30 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia
Felicia West, 1 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
