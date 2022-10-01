Jeannie DePriest, 12 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Florence

Wilma Hunt, 11 a.m., Loretto First Baptist Church

Annie Jones, 11 a.m., Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence

Kevin Mars, 11 a.m., Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield

Keith Masterson, 12 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Ann McCelvey, 12 p.m., Oakland Community Church

Margaret McCombs, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Willie Jo Monroe, noon, Hartselle Church of Christ

Cody Reynolds, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Debra Stewart, 3 p.m., Thompson and Son, Florence

Carrie Stiger, 2:30 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia

Felicia West, 1 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

