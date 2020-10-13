Virgil Clark, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home
Jesse Davis, 11 a.m., Center Star Cemetery
Betty Lawson, 11 a.m., Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville
Master Sgt. Steven Leach, 1:15 p.m., Alabama National Cemetery
Wanda Patterson, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Leslie Randolph, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel
Dale Richards, 2 p.m. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Jonathan Rose, 11:30 a.m., Elmwood Cemetery
Linda Trousdale, 3 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home
Shirley Wilbanks, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
