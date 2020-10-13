Virgil Clark, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Jesse Davis, 11 a.m., Center Star Cemetery

Betty Lawson, 11 a.m., Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville

Master Sgt. Steven Leach, 1:15 p.m., Alabama National Cemetery

Wanda Patterson, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Leslie Randolph, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel

Dale Richards, 2 p.m. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Jonathan Rose, 11:30 a.m., Elmwood Cemetery

Linda Trousdale, 3 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home

Shirley Wilbanks, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags