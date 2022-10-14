Elsie Berry, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN

Faye Fullman, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Mary Sue Hennigan, 1 p.m., Shady Grove Methodist Church, Muscle Shoals

Terry Hinton, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights

Carolyn Holt, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Cloyd Lindsey, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Mary Myrick, 12 p.m., Bethsaida Church

Carol Tittle, 12:30 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Patrick White, 11 a.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

