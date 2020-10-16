Joel Anderson, 1-3 drive thru visitation, Greenview Memorial Park

Andy Andrews, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Ruth Barnes, 10 a.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

Gerald Brock, 3:30 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Minnie Lee Byrd, 11 a.m., Grace Memorial Funeral Chapel, Sheffield

Delora Hendrix, 2 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home

John Lipsey Sr., 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Janie Morrow, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Betty Phillips, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Earnestine Southard, 11 a.m., Carter’s Branch Cemetery, Tishomingo

Sharon Tays, 2 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Richard Tranum Sr., 12 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

