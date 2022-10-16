Janie Bogus, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Julie Hand, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
J.C. Garrison, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Gene Kent, 3 p.m., Old Brick Presbyterian Church, Muscle Shoals
Reba Sims, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Commented