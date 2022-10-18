Thomas Cox, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home

Amanda Hill, 2:30 p.m., Graveside Greenview Cemetery

Carl Rich, 1 p.m., Shackleford Funeral Directors, Collinwood, TN.

Ella Steward, 1 p.m., First M.B. Church, Town Creek

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.