Glean Andrews, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Norman Holland, 3:30 p.m., Moulton Memorial Gardens

Billy Jo Means, 11 am- noon, Colbert Memorial Gardens

Sylvia Oldham, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home

Travis Smith, 11 a.m., North Carolina Cemetery

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags