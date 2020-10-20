Bobby Alford, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg

Jerry Burgess, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Dwight Cagle, 3 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens

Charles Cooner, 4 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Danielle Cowan, noon, Courtland Cemetery

Virginia Ingrum, noon, Spry-Williams Funeral Home

Carol Sprouse, 10 a.m., Old Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lawrenceburg

Kathleen Tice, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

Harold Trapp, 11 a.m., Union Hill Cemetery

Heriberta Villada, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Church

Joe Paul Whitsett, 2 p.m., Miller Cemetery

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

Tags