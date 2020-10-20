Bobby Alford, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg
Jerry Burgess, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Dwight Cagle, 3 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Charles Cooner, 4 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Danielle Cowan, noon, Courtland Cemetery
Virginia Ingrum, noon, Spry-Williams Funeral Home
Carol Sprouse, 10 a.m., Old Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lawrenceburg
Kathleen Tice, 3 p.m., Neal Funeral Home
Harold Trapp, 11 a.m., Union Hill Cemetery
Heriberta Villada, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Church
Joe Paul Whitsett, 2 p.m., Miller Cemetery
Commented