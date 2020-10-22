Betty Corum, 11:30 a.m., Corum Cemetery
Charles Edwards, 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Sheffield
Susan Hankins, 12 p.m., Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia
Brenda Holley, 1 p.m., Choates Creek Cemetery, Lawrenceburg
Lorene Hood, 11 a.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Yearl Kirby, 1 p.m., Liberty Grove Cemetery
Howard Smelley, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Doyle Smith, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Dessie Spann, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Alice Wyatt, 6 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
