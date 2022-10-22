Dr. Joel Rainer, 11 a.m., Edgemont UMC, Florence

Patricia Valentine, 3 p.m., Celebration of Life Greenview Funeral Home, Florence

Marvine Weakley, 1 p.m., Graveside Peters Cemetery, Florence

Shellie Young, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.